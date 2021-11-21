Letter: United Way support critical to nonprofits

Employment Skills Center has served Carlisle and surrounding communities for more than 54 years and is one of 23 United Way partner agencies in Cumberland County. Our mission is to help adults in our community achieve personal growth and job betterment through education and training. It is through the generous support of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County and many others that we are able to continue serving adults in our community as we have done for so many years.

During the 2020-21 program year, Employment Skills Center provided services to more than 350 adults in the local community. Our core programs – which include GED preparation, adult basic education and English language classes – continued to operate throughout the pandemic, giving students greater access to services by offering classes in-person and online. This allowed our students to continue working toward achieving their personal, educational and professional goals while eliminating barriers related to transportation, child care and work schedules. These programs, along with our workforce development trainings, are offered free of charge and provide students with the skills needed to build successful careers and earn a family-sustaining wage.

The 2021 United Way campaign is vital for the organizations in our community who receive this critical funding and support. Through the general support of campaign donors, ESC has been able to expand our program offerings and introduce new technology to our classrooms, thus increasing exposure to valuable digital literacy skills needed for today’s workforce. Though this past year and a half has been challenging for so many, we remain optimistic that together we can continue to overcome barriers and make a difference in the lives of others.

To learn more about the United Way and the incredible work they do for the community, visit www.uwcarlisle.org.

Mindy Tremblay

Executive Director of Employment Skills Center

