Letter: United Way support appreciated

Dear Editor:

United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County accomplishes BIG things in central Cumberland County. They use donations of time and money from folks who live and work here to support local social service providers who make life better for us all. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) is honored to be a United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County partner agency.

Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Your United Way contribution connects youth with caring mentors who provide guidance and positive encouragement, inspiring their mentee to dream big. You are helping kids build resilience. Right now, kids feel anxious, stressed, and isolated. Mentors offer friendship, guidance and emotional support.

Thanks to your support through the United Way, kids like Madison can stay connected to caring mentors like Ashley. COVID-19 makes it hard for Madison to stay connected with school and friends. Ashley talks with Madison regularly via FaceTime and texting. When the weather is nice, they enjoy outdoor walks together. Ashley is a sounding-board for Madison. She provides her Little with reassurance and encouragement, helping Madison focus on one day at a time.