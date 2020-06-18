Letter: United Way support appreciated

Dear Editor:
As an organization that provides a continuum of housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families in our community for over 30 years, Safe Harbour builds a budget to work toward accomplishing those goals. However, creating and maintaining a healthy and safe environment took on a whole new meaning earlier this year.
The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County’s Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund once again showed how this community pulls together in times of need. As many of the human service organizations in our community faced unprecedented need during this challenging time, the United Way convened a panel of community members that assisted Safe Harbour in providing our residents with the necessities to adapt to the changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
While adapting to new protocols and educating our residents on how to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus, we found it necessary to purchase facial coverings. As wearing facial coverings became the new normal in society, the demand and need for this particular product grew higher than ever. We also were able to provide additional funds to launder these coverings along with daily clothing, as recommended.
We at Safe Harbour deeply appreciate the support that the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County’s Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund has provided for us. With the generosity and help provided during these difficult and challenging times, we provided our residents with the resources needed to adapt to the current environment. We thank you again for your timely grant to help us fund these needs, as well as the ability to provide our residents with the necessities to keep them healthy and safe during this unprecedented time.
Scott Shewell
President & CEO Safe Harbour
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.