I recently met with another local nonprofit director to discuss how their organization and Maranatha-Carlisle could potentially partner together to better serve our clients and the community. After chatting for only a few minutes, the conversation’s focus shifted to the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County and how absolutely vital its presence is to a community. Never in my life have I lived in a town in which its residents and organizations take care of each other the way that they do in Carlisle, and this notion always leads back to the strong example set by the UWCCC, as well as others of their ilk. When an emergency such as COVID presented itself, they were there, along with its partner agencies, to maintain services for a community in need. This is no small feat. In a time where economic and health insecurities are abundant, it is comforting to know that the UWCCC is there. Additionally, through various fundraisers, the UWCCC puts hundreds of thousands of dollars back into its partner agencies each year, affording organizations such as Maranatha-Carlisle the ability to operate effectively and confidently.