Letter: United Way impact on YMCA

Dear Editor:

It’s not often that we get to hear about the profound impact we have on a single child. I’d like to share an email we received last summer:

Dear YMCA Camp Staff,

As stinky clothes are in the washer, the bathtub has an impressive dirt ring, and my son is asleep in his bed... I want to share how thankful I am for his first sleep away camp experience…

It’s been a tough year in our house, and my son has taken it hard. I’d been critically ill and hospitalized for 6 months this past year, managing a terminal illness. His grandmother came to us on hospice and passed away this spring, and he was told he was “too little” to make his beloved baseball team.

Together with our son we made a conscious decision not to share any of this with the camp staff. What he needed was to go have fun... to be loud, get dirty, and escape home that has been so heavy for the last nine months.

I’m sure Camp Thompson has provided this for many campers over the years. Please share with your staff that for one rainbow tie-dyed camper the crazy fun they provided was exactly what my son needed.

He will be back.