Letter: Union of feeling

Dear Editor:
The kind of language coming out of Washington urges me to send this old observation.
My attention was recently drawn to a statement by the Rev. T.V. Moore, who was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in Carlisle, Pa. in 1842. In his commentary on the Old Testament book of Zechariah makes “Practical Inferences” from various verses. One of those follows.
“Union of feeling in a people is a mark of the favor of God, and disunion a token of his wrath, and usually a beginning of the downfall of a people. May this token of God’s wrath long be averted from the people of the United States!” - originally published, New York, 1858.
David Cross
Carlisle