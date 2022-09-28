 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Unfit to serve

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Throughout our history, we have never been seriously threatened by a military coup. Even popular generals like McClellan during the Civil War and MacArthur during the Korean War, both of whom held their respective presidents in contempt, knew that their defiance of civilian control over the military would lead to their dismissal or arrest and imprisonment. Of greater import to each of them was the oath they took to "support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic"; and "bear true faith and allegiance to the same." Like all military officers, they repeated that oath dozens of times throughout their careers as it was administered to them and as they administered it to others.

As a retired Army colonel, Doug Mastriano knows this oath by heart. So does Scott Perry, a retired general in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Yet both have betrayed their oaths by failing to support the Constitution as it defines the election process. Not only have they betrayed their oaths, but have actively sought to undermine the Constitution by seeking to overturn the 2020 election. When the insurrection on Jan. 6 failed, thanks to the courage of Vice President Pence, both perpetuated the lie that the election "was stolen."

People are also reading…

The only explanation I can imagine for dishonoring their uniform is a lust for power, a lack of integrity and a failure to be honest about their motivation to seek public office. These three qualities make them unfit to serve.

Rodney Benner

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Research the candidates

Letter: Research the candidates

There’s an old adage that was once used in buying a car, especially a used car (which today is labeled a “pre-owned” car). It was suggested th…

Letter: Thank you for support

Letter: Thank you for support

The 36th Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament was held on July 16 at the Cumberland Golf Course. This makes it the longest charitable tournament…

Letter: Pharmaceutically yours

Letter: Pharmaceutically yours

During this past year, I have been bombarded with commercials about pills, ointments and tons of stuff that, presumably, will save my life, im…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News