Letter: Unfit to serve

Throughout our history, we have never been seriously threatened by a military coup. Even popular generals like McClellan during the Civil War and MacArthur during the Korean War, both of whom held their respective presidents in contempt, knew that their defiance of civilian control over the military would lead to their dismissal or arrest and imprisonment. Of greater import to each of them was the oath they took to "support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic"; and "bear true faith and allegiance to the same." Like all military officers, they repeated that oath dozens of times throughout their careers as it was administered to them and as they administered it to others.
As a retired Army colonel, Doug Mastriano knows this oath by heart. So does Scott Perry, a retired general in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Yet both have betrayed their oaths by failing to support the Constitution as it defines the election process. Not only have they betrayed their oaths, but have actively sought to undermine the Constitution by seeking to overturn the 2020 election. When the insurrection on Jan. 6 failed, thanks to the courage of Vice President Pence, both perpetuated the lie that the election "was stolen."
The only explanation I can imagine for dishonoring their uniform is a lust for power, a lack of integrity and a failure to be honest about their motivation to seek public office. These three qualities make them unfit to serve.
Rodney Benner
Carlisle