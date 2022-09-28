Letter: Unfit to serve

Throughout our history, we have never been seriously threatened by a military coup. Even popular generals like McClellan during the Civil War and MacArthur during the Korean War, both of whom held their respective presidents in contempt, knew that their defiance of civilian control over the military would lead to their dismissal or arrest and imprisonment. Of greater import to each of them was the oath they took to "support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic"; and "bear true faith and allegiance to the same." Like all military officers, they repeated that oath dozens of times throughout their careers as it was administered to them and as they administered it to others.