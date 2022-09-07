 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unethical misdeeds must have consequences

The disturbing hazing incidents by certain members of Middletown High School's football team prove that it takes a few bad apples to rot the whole bunch. The decision to suspend this year's football team's participation was a bold and righteous move by their school board. Unethical misdeeds must have consequences, no matter who you are or what social status one has in life.

Now if only certain elected officials from one side of the political aisle (like Hillary Clinton, Joe and Hunter Biden, to name an infamous corrupt, unethical few!) would be fully prosecuted for their misdeeds, then we would truly have fair and equal justice under the law.

T.J. Murray

Mechanicsburg

