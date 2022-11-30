Letter: Understanding bag reduction ordinances

One objection people often have to bag reduction ordinances is they don’t want to pay for something they have been getting for “free.” With so much plastic out there, many people also feel focusing on plastic bags is pointless. With these objections, they wonder why municipalities across the country are moving to bag reduction ordinances.

Customers should understand they already pay for bags they receive at checkout. Stores roll that cost into the prices of their products. Indirectly, consumers also pay to produce bags. In 2019, Pennsylvania citizens paid $300 per capita in tax dollars to subsidize the fracking industry, a portion of which went to make plastic, including bags and other single-use plastic (SUP), about half of all plastic produced. Worldwide, 460 million tons of plastic are produced per year. That will double by 2035.

SUP is “throwaway” plastic. It increases waste management expenses and accounts for 11.18% of plastic pollution. Plastic bags are the most common SUP item (14.1% of all items), polluting our oceans. Also, SUP is very susceptible to degradation from ultraviolet light, breaking into microplastic and chemical pollution, which interferes with plankton growth and decreases the ocean's ability to produce oxygen and reduce carbon.

Human health harms from plastic bags and resulting microplastics include cancers, birth defects and immune system suppression. Humans and wildlife are adversely impacted by endocrine disruptors and other chemicals.

Plastic production also increases greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), worsening climate change and increases the accumulation of 2,400 toxic chemicals in ecosystems around the planet.

Reduction ordinances for SUP bags help create a cultural shift away from SUP as we move from consumption and disposability to more regenerative practices. Reusable bags would decrease ocean litter by 14%, GHG emissions, micro and nanoplastics, toxic chemicals and their health harms.

Tamela Trussell

Carlisle