Letter: Ultimate hypocrisy

Mr. Dick Polman's June 1 commentary "Everything old is new again" likes to throw around high sounding terminology such as innocents, decency, moral and uses phrases such as "benumbed insanity," "slaughter of little kids" as to try and take the high road with regard to school shootings, while making derogatory off-handed comments towards people who support all human life. If there is zero respect for living, growing human beings from the beginning of their life, his high sounding verbal diatribe makes his words worthless.