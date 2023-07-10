Muxes (Mexico), hijras (India), bakla (Philippines), fa’afatine (Samoa) and two-spirits (Native America): names for people of gender duality. These non-binary people, revered for their uniqueness of spirit, do not identify themselves as strictly male or female in appearance or function. They are “neither less or more.” A conduit between the spiritual and the physical world, they are thought special because they can, “see in both directions.” (See “Two Spirits People” on YouTube.)

I believe all people can be in awe, or afraid or stunned by someone different from themselves. I grew up in a military family, with three older brothers, moving every few years until I was 8. My mother ran the house; my father paid the bills. I was naïve, perhaps, and a late bloomer, but I remember being more curious than cautious of people different from me.

I also remember:

- Being bullied by kids on the bus when a Black boy wanted to be my boyfriend.

- Having fun playing football, then getting in trouble for ruining my tights.

- Being lousy at dating.

- Struck by love when I met my (now) wife in my 40s.

People labeled me “tomboy” or “lesbian.” But I’m just me: a person trying to navigate our world.

Imagine a United States that embraced gender (and race) neutrality – especially for children – or could accept those who “walk both worlds.” Kids figure stuff out. They don’t need legislators or school board members trying to restrict their pronouns, what they read or who they compete with. They need adults who remember being bullied and know most people don’t fit cookie-cutter roles imposed by society. They need love – neither less or more than any other.

Katie Daniels

Boiling Springs