Letter: Two bad decisions

To the Editor:

It apparently took only "20 minutes of discussion" (July 16) to enslave the citizens of Carlisle once again; this following the school board's tax raise for synthetic turf at a cost of $1,395,000.

I never saw what the cost of the yearly maintenance will be or how long it will last. They said "it would eventually be recycled." They closed Bellaire (taxpayer's) Drive to "improve campus safety," speeding being an issue. I think I've heard something about a new method to slow vehicles down - speed bumps. They've been around since 1906. Kids have been playing on grass since 1869. This project is a waste of taxpayers' money.

In the article on July 16 on trash, "the new service will be a flat fee per dwelling of $300 per year for one bag per week."

I'm in my 80s and don't like paying for the trash affluent when I produce very little trash. I would place an empty container/bag at the curbside week after week, which is absurd. Why should the thrifty/elderly pay for a weekly service they do not need? Please rethink your "new deal."

Robert C. Stine Jr.

Carlisle