Letter: Two bad amendments

Dear Editor:

I’m writing in response to Rep. Gleim’s support of two proposed state constitutional amendments that would substantially curtail the governor’s powers concerning disaster emergency declarations.

The first amendment she considers would allow the state legislature to end an emergency declaration by a simple majority vote of each house. She tells us that this simply “corrects a flaw” of the Emergency Declaration Act of 1978. And after all, who wouldn’t want to correct a flaw in the law? Except maybe it isn’t really a flaw. Currently a 2/3 majority vote of each house is required. The check on the governor’s power is already there, it’s just not subject to the bipartisan warfare of simple majorities.

The second amendment considered would limit the duration of an emergency declaration by the governor to no more than 21 days and would require that the governor gain approval from the legislature to extend it beyond that.

This is all the result of certain GOP legislators taking potshots at Gov. Wolf’s handling of the pandemic and is strictly a partisan project. As such, it hardly seems to merit amending the Constitution.