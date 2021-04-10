Letter: Two bad amendments

Dear Editor:
I’m writing in response to Rep. Gleim’s support of two proposed state constitutional amendments that would substantially curtail the governor’s powers concerning disaster emergency declarations.
The first amendment she considers would allow the state legislature to end an emergency declaration by a simple majority vote of each house. She tells us that this simply “corrects a flaw” of the Emergency Declaration Act of 1978. And after all, who wouldn’t want to correct a flaw in the law? Except maybe it isn’t really a flaw. Currently a 2/3 majority vote of each house is required. The check on the governor’s power is already there, it’s just not subject to the bipartisan warfare of simple majorities.
The second amendment considered would limit the duration of an emergency declaration by the governor to no more than 21 days and would require that the governor gain approval from the legislature to extend it beyond that.
This is all the result of certain GOP legislators taking potshots at Gov. Wolf’s handling of the pandemic and is strictly a partisan project. As such, it hardly seems to merit amending the Constitution.
It would be disingenuous to argue that the governor hasn’t made any mistakes in his handling of the pandemic. We have been in uncharted and extremely turbulent waters. Any person or administration would have gotten at least some things wrong.
But the real question is this. Would you rather have these decisions in the hands of an administration headed by a single individual elected by the entire state, or by a pair of unwieldy “committees” — the two legislative houses whose record is one of constant partisan bickering, grandstanding and little accomplishment?
Fortunately, the third amendment on the ballot on May 18 is an anti-discrimination measure that has bipartisan support. Please vote!
John Sigle
Carlisle