I’m Colleen Blume, and I’m running for Carlisle School Board Director.

I love Carlisle! It’s been our family’s home for 26 years and the district from which our son graduated. My husband of 33 years, Mike, and I are invested in this community and plan to remain in Carlisle.

While our son was in school, I was a very active parent both in the classroom and on the PTO. I was a staunch advocate for our students to have a healthy environment in which to learn. Although the concerns are different today, I continue to have a passion to make things better for our students and the district overall.

As a school board candidate, I feel the important issues facing our schools are:

● safety in our schools (both physically and emotionally) to which we should establish standards that have consequences

● parents being able to partner with the students’ teachers and administrators to address concerns with measurable outcomes; education should be academically sound, not giving time to ideologies of the day

● fiscal transparency so to fund academic priorities not more administrative positions.

Carlisle is a great community and has a lot to offer, however the schools are not viewed as an asset of our community.

I want to see our schools be successful!

I want to see our students be successful!

I want our teachers to be successful in their work!

We have a tremendous opportunity with the next school board elections to begin turning the tide and seeing Carlisle schools, students and community as a whole reach these goals.

On May 16, please consider voting for me and my other concerned friends running for Carlisle School Board Director: Walt Brown, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine.

Colleen Blume

Carlisle School Board candidate