Carlisle’s waste problem is the problem facing the entire world today. This problem has been pushed aside for many decades. The whole world has been using the oceans as a huge dumping ground. All of the coastal cities and all the wonderful recreation and fancy island resorts throughout the world have been dumping millions of tons of waste for too many years. The world has passed the point of no return with a mass population crisis. With more people comes more waste. Many countries in the world don’t have a human waste treatment plant. Where does all the untreated human waste go? Your right! In the oceans. Even the water is unfit to drink.

People don’t like incinerators, but it is the only salvation for the massive waste problem we are facing. With the technology we have today, this system can be made to do the job with very little to no pollution. Incinerators can work on two-fold bases. 1. We can get rid of millions of tons of our waste. 2.We can have an endless supply of energy for public use; to make electricity or steam heat for housing. This plan will need to happen all over the world. Or, on the other hand, we can keep using landfills till they are closed, and land that can never be used for thousands of years, and keep dumping in the oceans until they are dead also.

Just think, Carlisle could be the model for the whole world to follow. Either we keep the status quo by dumping millions of tons of trash in landfills or in our once lovely oceans, or we deal with a few tons of ashes that could be recycled into other useful products. One hundred tons of trash equals 30 tons of ashes; your choice.

Roger Spitz

Carlisle