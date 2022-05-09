 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trust in county elections

  • Updated
I have been a county commissioner now for almost six and a half years. During this time, I have been so impressed by the many fine county employees we have that are so dedicated to the jobs they perform. Our employees are one of the main reasons why Cumberland County is a great place to work, live and enjoy recreational time. As we near the May 17 primary election, I feel it is necessary to mention our Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.

These folks are truly devoted to ensuring that your vote is counted accurately and timely, especially considering the fact that we have a state election code that is so antiquated and in dire need of real revision. I hope that these revisions come soon, but, in the meantime, our staff at the Bureau of Elections will continue their incredible job of ensuring that your vote is counted and that your questions are answered quickly and thoroughly. I also want to thank the many poll workers. They play a big part in the security of the voting process, as does our sheriff’s department.

Whether you vote via mail-in ballot or at the polls, rest assured that our staff is there for you and have our voters’ best interest as top priority.

Vince DiFilippo

Cumberland County Commissioner

