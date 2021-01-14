Letter: Trump's legacy

Dear Editor:

I would just like to give a shout-out of praise to Rep. Scott Perry, for not buckling to the Democrat congressional mob intent on destroying the legacy of President Donald J. Trump via a second impeachment.

Lest I remind the left, that Trump has 75,000,000 supporters, those being the American people. His following grew because of his legacy on Constitutional freedoms and rights; law and order; border security, economic and job gains; criminal justice reform and international peace agreements, just to name a few.

True patriots, like Perry, recognize these truths. Democrats would serve this country well — and themselves — if they displayed grace and patience as Trump's end of his first term nears.

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill

