 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's enemies

Letter: Trump's enemies

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

Trump's enemies are the media, the entertainment industry, academia, communists, socialists, Democrats and not a few top Republicans.

Nobody is on Trump’s side except those who love America.

Alden P Lewis

Carlisle

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News