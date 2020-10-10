Letter: Trump's accomplishments

Trump’s accomplishments

Dear Editor:

For me, policies are far more important than personality. President Trump has been under relentless attack every moment of every day since 2016. Despite this, he has made great progress in domestic and foreign affairs. Here are just a few of his many achievements in these policy areas.

Domestically, through tax reductions and deregulation, he created a strong economy until the pandemic hit, providing benefits to all groups. He strengthened the U.S. armed forces, and has made some very fair trade deals, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

In foreign affairs, the geographic Caliphate of ISIS in Iraq and Syria ended. Its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the Iranian terror mastermind Gen. Qassim Soleimani both died or were killed. Trump also made key steps toward peace in the Middle East through helping broker normalization of relations between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain for which he has received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.