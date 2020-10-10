Letter: Trump's accomplishments

Trump’s accomplishments
Dear Editor:
For me, policies are far more important than personality. President Trump has been under relentless attack every moment of every day since 2016. Despite this, he has made great progress in domestic and foreign affairs. Here are just a few of his many achievements in these policy areas.
Domestically, through tax reductions and deregulation, he created a strong economy until the pandemic hit, providing benefits to all groups. He strengthened the U.S. armed forces, and has made some very fair trade deals, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
In foreign affairs, the geographic Caliphate of ISIS in Iraq and Syria ended. Its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the Iranian terror mastermind Gen. Qassim Soleimani both died or were killed. Trump also made key steps toward peace in the Middle East through helping broker normalization of relations between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain for which he has received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.
He has received much criticism for his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of it justified. However, he destroyed the great economy he created by locking the country down to China, Europe, and the United Kingdom to avoid the possibility of more American deaths; he rallied the public and private sectors to provide great support to the states; and with Operation Warp Speed, he is executing a never before attempted rapid delivery of a vaccine to safely and effectively provide protection to the American people in record time.
No administration handles pandemics perfectly, just look objectively at the Obama-Biden response to the H1N1 virus in 2009.
Therefore, for me, and I hope you too, policy is far more important than personality, and you will vote for President Trump and the best future for America.
Alden Cunningham
Carlisle
