Letter: Trump’s accomplishments??

Dear Editor:

As I stood in line yesterday at CVS, an unmasked man walked into the store, stared at everyone else wearing masks, and walked right past us into the store. The woman standing six feet behind me sadly shook her head. I wondered if she too was a cancer survivor, or had a husband with a compromised immune system, or had grandchildren whose schooling was both uncertain and worrisome.

I wondered if she too agonized about the longevity of a pandemic that could have been drastically reduced and shortened had our president united us against the virus from the outset — back in January when he knew about it. Instead of uniting us, our president chose to insult our intelligence by:

1. Hiding the truth about the danger of the virus,

2. Telling us lies about the virus threat ending by Easter, or Memorial Day, or July 4,

3. Failing to unite us to protect each other by wearing masks.

Don’t tell me about Trump’s accomplishments when our people are dying, when families in poverty are plunged deeper into despair, when our people are pitted against each other in a deadly battle that has been fueled by a self-centered president.