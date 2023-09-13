Several years ago some of you were at Trump rallies where you chanted, “Lock her up!” over and over. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, what Trump has been charged with over his mishandling of classified documents is dismissed as a political prosecution. What happened to the “Law and Order” party? Now it seems that Republicans think that the laws are only meant for non-Republicans. The laws shouldn’t apply to Donald Trump.

What I don’t understand is why Trump and Biden are now tied in the polls at 46%. It’s apparently okay to falsify business records to cover up payments to a porn star to keep an affair secret that occurred while your wife was pregnant with your youngest son, Barron. It’s also okay to allegedly rape E. Jean Carroll and then disparage her as not your type. It’s okay to overvalue your properties to get better loan deals and then undervalue those same properties when it’s time to pay your property taxes. It’s okay to try and overthrow our democracy so that you can remain in power for as long as you want. It’s okay for your son-in-law to get billions from the Saudis, but what about Hunter Biden? Maybe after Trump gets convicted of something his support will start to fall.