Letter: Trump gets things done

Dear Editor:

Unlike all the other presidents since Dwight Eisenhower, Donald Trump is not a politician. He is a businessman. He thinks like a businessman and talks like one without veneer or nuance.

President Trump considers promises to be contractual obligations. He focuses on the bottom line. In short, he gets things done. As he promised, he reduced our taxes. He cut onerous, intrusive, and unnecessary federal regulations that were stifling our economy. He renegotiated the U.S. trade deal with Mexico and Canada for a more balanced and fair arrangement. Using tariffs, he sought to overcome the U.S. trade deficit with China. As a result, our economy boomed to record levels and consumer confidence skyrocketed.

Employment for blacks, Latinos, and women reached historical highs. Providing jobs to all citizens is real social justice. Then there are his foreign policy achievements. He neutralized ISIS in the Middle East. He got the U.S. out of an onerous deal with Iran. Additionally, unlike previous presidents who failed to live up to their commitment to do so, he moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. And he recently brokered peace deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. Because of his Middle East peace initiatives, he is being considered for a Nobel Peace Prize.