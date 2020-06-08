Letter: Trump at West Point

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

The graduation ceremonies at the West Point Military Academy are scheduled for June 13. President Trump is scheduled to deliver the Commencement address.

The long standing Code of Conduct at West Point is “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those that do.” I have several friends who are graduates of West Point and they are the embodiment of this code – fine Americans and honorable men.

It is tragic that a man who holds none of these values, and is in fact the antithesis of them, is privileged to launch the careers of these wonderful people.

Robert L. Beard

Carlisle

