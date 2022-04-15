 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump and Shakespeare

To paraphrase a line from "Hamlet"; "methinks thou doth protest too much." The frequent and loud protests are to bamboozle the listener into thinking that an untruth is actually true. Trump and his large band of followers are living what many call "the Big Lie."

Curious at first, and long ago, I accessed a Trump website. Until quite recently, I was unsuccessful at unsubscribing. Between March 3 and March 26, my inbox received 112 emails from Trump. Over four daily. I was offered a limited edition signed MAGA hat, membership in an "Inner Friend Circle," or membership as an "Official 2022 Trump MVP" or membership in "Official Day One Club" or a Commemorative Gold Trump Coin or a signed copy of a book. I have also been encouraged to enter drawings to win a trip to one of his rallies (most recently Georgia or South Carolina).

The common denominator of all the emails is a chance to contribute to the coffers of this self-proclaimed billionaire. Generally, these emails require a minimum donation of $5 to participate in a drawing for some prize. Sometimes my contribution may be matched 6 times or even 10 times. By whom? Really?

On Saturday, March 26, I received six emails starting at 7 a.m. and concluding at 7 p.m. in the evening. That was too much. I carefully read the fine print at the bottom of one of his recent emails. Over 10 days have now elapsed. I can report that I am now unsubscribed. If only America would unsubscribe.

Geoff Glatt

Harrisburg

