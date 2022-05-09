Letter: True conservatives in Senate race

I’ve never thought much about name-calling, whether it was done on a schoolyard or during a disagreement between individuals. And I’ve never given much credibility to names that are thrown at individuals in the political circles. Of course, it is true that often times a person will switch parties for their personal benefit, rather than their true political philosophy, and as a result are known as a RINO (Republican in name only). However, that is often a label that is unjustly thrown at any person who will not march in lockstep with party leaders.

It is my opinion that Dr. Oz is not the best candidate to represent the people of Pennsylvania. I don’t know Dr. Oz, but then I don’t personally know any of the candidates. However, we are fortunate enough to have more qualified candidates than Dr. Oz in this primary. It is definitely not a matter of choosing the best of the worst! I consider Dr. Oz a “Johnny come lately” to this race. Perhaps he and former President Trump have one thing in common: they were both once Democrats. Having said that, I must admit that Donald Trump was an excellent president and true to the Republican conservative philosophy. That is where the two men differ!

Dr. Oz first gained fame among television viewers when he became a protégé of Oprah Winfrey. And we all know what Ms. Winfrey’s political preferences have been in the past; she was a loyalist to President Obama and supported his candidacy “gingerly.”

Pennsylvania needs a senator that will be an improvement over Pat Toomey! I consider either former Ambassador Carla Sands or David McCormick to be that person. Let’s not make the same mistake that was made with Mitt Romney: resenting his success in the financial world!

Eugenio M. Albano

Harrisburg

