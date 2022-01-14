Letter: Troubling indeed

I read two editorials in the Jan. 3 Sentinel that caused me grave concern. One stating the U.S. is no longer considered a democracy but an anocracy, somewhere between democracy and autocracy. The other bemoaning the fact GOP candidates for U.S. Senate are not really from Pennsylvania. They lived in blue states for decades but now think they can swoop in with their gobs of money and lead PA.

Both of those editorials have a common denominator - Donald J. Trump. All of the out-of-state U.S. Senate candidates have close ties to the former president. There has been no greater threat to our democracy than the four years Trump was in office. On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump continued to lie about the validity of the 2020 election and widespread voter fraud. There is no evidence to support those claims and yet the deceptive narrative continues. According to the AP, election officials in 11 of PA’s 67 counties identified a total of 26 possible cases of voter fraud, representing 0.03% of Biden’s margin of victory. So far, six have been charged. Statewide, no prosecutor, judge or election official in Pennsylvania has raised a concern about widespread fraud.

We should expect more from our elected officials and fellow citizens than the blind following of a demagogue for selfish power and greed regardless of the outcomes for our country as a whole. This country used to stand up for truth, justice and the American way. Over half of this country has thrown that baby out with the bathwater. Even Superman can’t save us from ourselves.

If you care about Democracy, now is the time to act like it! Stop supporting candidates that don’t care about truth, the rule of law, or the tenets of a democratic society.

Jo Bitzer

Upper Allen Township

