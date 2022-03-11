Letter: Treatment of classified documents

The cavalier attitude of Donald Trump towards the norms and laws of the U.S. continues to reach new lows. The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the DOJ and the FBI to investigate that government documents, to include classified material, were routinely torn up by President Trump. He also deleted social media messages. All contrary to federal law. When Trump left the White House, he took 15 boxes of government documents, including classified material, with him to Mar-a-Lago. It is curious that a person who never read anything longer than a Twitter message and would take his security briefings from an Alex Jones podcast would want with 15 boxes of federal documents. Even as a lowly second lieutenant, I was instructed that you treat classified documents differently than other papers. You sign them out of a secure area. You read them in secure area. You sign them back into a secure area. You do not copy them. You do not take them home for bedtime reading. There is also a proscribed way to declassify documents, as well as to have them destroyed. If I had violated those rules, I would have been arrested, court martialed, fined and jailed. In his campaign for the presidency, Trump blasted Hillary Clinton for her handling of classified material. He would chant "Lock her up. Lock her up." Can we not now say to Trump "Lock him up. Lock him up."