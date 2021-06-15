Letter: Trapped inside the Big Lie

Dear Editor:

On Feb. 13 Mitch McConnell stated "There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day. ... They [the insurrectionists] did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth. Because he was angry. He had lost an election.”

By Feb. 25, McConnell said he would "absolutely" support Trump if he won the nomination in 2024.

Kevin McCarthy, Nikki Haley, and other GOP leaders have done a similar stunning about-face.

What’s going on here? Polls show Trump still commands a majority of Republican voters. Most GOP leaders have decided they can’t afford to cross him. Some fear a primary challenge from a Trump cultist. Others, like McConnell and McCarthy, fear a split of their party and consequent loss of power. Fear dominates over courage and honesty.

Polls show a majority of Republicans still believe that Big Lie, that the election was stolen from Trump. Most top GOP leaders admit Biden won legitimately yet avoid pushing back against Trump’s false claims.