Letter: Trapped inside the Big Lie

Dear Editor:
On Feb. 13 Mitch McConnell stated "There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day. ... They [the insurrectionists] did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth. Because he was angry. He had lost an election.”
By Feb. 25, McConnell said he would "absolutely" support Trump if he won the nomination in 2024.
Kevin McCarthy, Nikki Haley, and other GOP leaders have done a similar stunning about-face.
What’s going on here? Polls show Trump still commands a majority of Republican voters. Most GOP leaders have decided they can’t afford to cross him. Some fear a primary challenge from a Trump cultist. Others, like McConnell and McCarthy, fear a split of their party and consequent loss of power. Fear dominates over courage and honesty.
Polls show a majority of Republicans still believe that Big Lie, that the election was stolen from Trump. Most top GOP leaders admit Biden won legitimately yet avoid pushing back against Trump’s false claims.
It’s easy to explain — but impossible to justify. The danger is that acquiescence to the Big Lie erodes faith in our election process, so critical to our democracy.
Liz Cheney framed the danger clearly — “There's good reason to believe that Trump’s language can provoke violence again. Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law. No other American president has ever done this.”
It’s important to speak out against the Big Lie. We no longer have the luxury of assuming that truth will always win out. We must actively defend it.
John Sigle
Carlisle