At a recent Carlisle School Board meeting, the board voted on a program presented to them just two weeks before their vote. Many at that meeting questioned the due diligence of the board in vetting the curriculum and making the public aware. Although absent, board member, Dr. David Miller, a clinical psychologist, had his input read at the meeting. He requested the vote be tabled to allow for adequate time to debate the program's merits, needs and goals. The vote was not tabled and was 7-0 in favor of the program. This is a typical result of CASD board decisions. The administration requests. The board approves with minimal to no discussion, and limited, if any, parental or public review. CASD voters must ask if this represents them and if their voice is heard.

Board President Paula Bussard proclaimed victory for “Character Strong,” partly due to her campaign calling for people to email her with support for “Character Strong.” Within two days, she received many responses, all in favor of the program, and gloated over the program's support. Is this “listening” to the community?

Paula Bussard and two other board members (Bruce Clash and Jon Tarrant) are running for re-election. Their campaign, Citizens for Carlisle Schools, the Facebook page claims: “We will promote transparency and communication between the school board and taxpayers and never embarrass or divide our community with partisan bickering and gridlock.” Seriously? Do we have to wait until November for them to actually enact this statement?

Bussard, Clash and Tarrant aren’t genuine in their campaign slogan for transparency.

The Team for Change, Blume, Brown, Kephart, Leatherman and Shine, is sincere in promising transparency. It’s time for change. Vote for the Team for Change: Blume, Brown, Kephart, Leatherman and Shine.

Walt Brown

Carlisle