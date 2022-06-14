Letter: Transgender numbers growing

Suicide. It’s a statistic that news outlets and doctors claim threatens trans youth most. And, to run from it, many suggest running towards gender-transition surgery. But where is that leading them?

What do the long-term studies on gender-transitioning show?

Long-term studies – of which there are mysteriously few – show that there is no reduced suicide rate in the long-term for these individuals. Short-term, yes, perhaps til the novelty wears off; but long-term suicide is still a factor, and psychiatric care is still imperative long after transition.

Another study found that puberty blocks found no effect on youth’s negative thoughts. And there are still being calls made in the scientific community to study blockers and their side effects more in-depth. One study noted: It is remarkable that such a call is necessary nearly a quarter of a century after this treatment was first proposed.

As a parent, I see the dark influences on these kids: YouTube videos telling kids to take a 5-minute video quiz to determine if they’re gay or trans. And, yes, impressionable children without supervision will follow any lead they get. Correspondingly, the profile of people seeking transition today has shifted drastically, from overwhelmingly middle-aged males to predominantly adolescent females.

Is it any surprise then there is an explosion of these gender-affirming clinics? Did you know that the first US youth trans clinic opened in 2007; and now there are 50, including one here in Central PA? Even in the small community of Camp Hill, where the average grade has 100 students, there are a rising number of gender-questioning girls, seen as early as the 6th grade level. I pray for them; I pray that the adults in their lives drill down to see what’s behind their confusion. Where are we leading them?

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0