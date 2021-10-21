 Skip to main content
Letter: Trail open to all

I'm writing in response to Drew Yager's letter to the editor on the Appalachian Trail. I've given serious thought to your words but cannot understand where you're coming from. Are you saying the AT is racist? To my knowledge (and I bet money on this), there are no signs at the trail heads that say "whites only."

You quote a lot of research but neglect to say where you obtained your facts. The trail is well marked and is quite accessible. Have you ever walked it?

Communities weren't built around the trail. The trail came though the communities, which is a win-win for all. Boiling Springs is a perfect example with its post office, supplies, pizza and cafe. Duncannon and Pine Grove are also great locales. You were also quite contradictory in saying the trail hasn't been maintained but go on to say the Smokey Mountains were in poor condition.

Having worked in the hospitality industry and meeting thousands of these hikers, I have the utmost respect. They're educated and dedicated. The AT isn't for the faint of heart, and I really think they'd take offense to your comments about minorities. Anyone can hike the trail!

Terri Settel

South Middleton Township

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

