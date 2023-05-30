Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tuesday, the Cumberland County commissioner election results were in and Lou Capozzi, the chairman of the Cumberland County GOP sent out a message saying, “I’m not supporting the traitors that cost Nate (Mr. Silcox) the election. I will die on that hill.”

Who is he referring to as traitors? Does he mean the 9,536 republican voters who voted for Mr. Eichelberger? Does he mean the elected committee people plus the many volunteers who chose to serve and inform the people of their district?

We made calls and we knocked on hundreds of doors, with the emphasis and goal always being on allowing the voters to decide. The committee people created their own pages when they were blocked and removed from official county social media channels. Should all this be necessary to resist the threats, intimidation and bullying tactics from GOP party leadership for speaking against their heavy-handed endorsement process and the chairman’s history of raising money for democratic candidates.

Does it seem appropriate that our chairman donates or raises money, in any capacity, to democratic candidates? Who is the real traitor?

Ad Hoc Committee chair Jessica Silcox (Nate Silcox’s sister-in-law) and the chairman’s wife, Shelly Capozzi, began calling for the removal of dissenters.

We continue to remind them that the committee people are elected officials and they will do no such thing. The intimidation tactics during the primary from the GOP leadership were endless.

This is the United States of America where the people still decide in this county.

If the chairman and current leadership can’t work with and honor all the voters, then it is time for them to step down and make room for Republicans who will.

Every attack made against Mr. Eichelberger during the election by the Cumberland County GOP seems to be a description of their own behavior.

Anita Burton

Camp Hill