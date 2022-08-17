Letter: Tired of all the lying

What do conservative Republicans have against the 9th Commandment? “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”

It’s a question I ask myself often as events of the state and nation play out. The Big Lie comes immediately to mind, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

For example, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has lied repeatedly about deleting Facebook posts that he now recognizes as damaging politically. Specifically, he claimed that Facebook automatically takes down posts after 30 days. In fact, several of his posts are far older than that, and some of the deleted posts didn’t last 30 days before their removal, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Most recently following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, conservatives have their hair on fire with the lie that the “Democrat FBI” is persecuting former president – and notorious pathological liar – Donald Trump. In fact, the Republican director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, was appointed by Trump. In fact, there has never been a Democratic director of the FBI. In fact, there is one person who could let Americans know what the FBI was looking for and what they took – Donald Trump – but he would rather lie to the American people than inform us.

The problem is mainly one of Republican leadership. Yet there are otherwise honest Republicans who parrot their leaders’ lies. It’s as though they have forgotten the “personal responsibility” commitment that used to be part of the Republican ethic.

There’s nothing moral or patriotic about lying. There’s nothing moral or patriotic about repeating talking points without knowing – really knowing – whether they are true or false. A nation that does not seek and follow the truth cannot long survive.

As Dad used to say, “Deal with reality, or reality will deal with you."

Tim Potts

Carlisle