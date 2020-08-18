Letter: Time to wear that mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

“So, how do you feel about stoplights?” I asked the person next to me in the store line. I continued, “I don’t like them and I don’t want to stop. If people are afraid to drive when I’m on the road, they should stay home.” He was maskless, I was shirtless and shoeless. He got my point.

I assume that businesses that don’t enforce the mask mandate also won’t enforce the “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service” rule. I now shop shirtless and shoeless in those places.

Anti-mask protesters have said, “No one can make me wear a mask.” I completely agree with them. No one can force me to wear my mask. I am making a patriotic choice to wear my mask because I don’t want 1,000 Americans dying a day and I don’t want the economy to be in shambles! I am making this choice to help my country. It is heartbreaking not everyone is making that choice.

I see many of my fellow citizens just thinking of themselves. Have we become “A-ME -ica”? What happened to helping our neighbors and our community? What happened to the mindset “We are all in this together, even if it is an inconvenience?”