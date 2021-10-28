Letter: Time to support DSP system

Imagine you were born with an intellectual disability and were dependent on others for your care and well-being. Now imagine that there was a shortage of Direct Support Professionals (DSP) who provided you that care. That is the definition of a crisis and unfortunately, this crisis is playing out right here in central Pennsylvania and across the nation. We are facing a collapse of the DSP system.

Across the state, providers are closing programs, reducing services and are unable to take our most vulnerable citizens off waiting lists because there is no staff to provide support. We cannot go back to institutional care of people with intellectual disabilities. There needs to be a robust, community-based system. We need our legislators to act on behalf of their constituents with intellectual disabilities and their families. Providing care for people with intellectual disabilities should not be a political debate or a partisan issue – it’s the right thing to do.

We need our legislators to invest in Direct Support Professional wages in order to attract and retain a stable and high-quality workforce. Our legislators have chosen to put money into a rainy day fund instead of investing in an underfunded and understaffed system that is collapsing. We need them to act now so that people with intellectual disabilities can live a productive, happy and fulfilling life supported by a DSP community that is compensated fairly for the lives that are in their care.

Michael Contino

Mechanicsburg

