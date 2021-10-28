 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commentary

Letter: Time to support DSP system

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Imagine you were born with an intellectual disability and were dependent on others for your care and well-being. Now imagine that there was a shortage of Direct Support Professionals (DSP) who provided you that care. That is the definition of a crisis and unfortunately, this crisis is playing out right here in central Pennsylvania and across the nation. We are facing a collapse of the DSP system.

Across the state, providers are closing programs, reducing services and are unable to take our most vulnerable citizens off waiting lists because there is no staff to provide support. We cannot go back to institutional care of people with intellectual disabilities. There needs to be a robust, community-based system. We need our legislators to act on behalf of their constituents with intellectual disabilities and their families. Providing care for people with intellectual disabilities should not be a political debate or a partisan issue – it’s the right thing to do.

We need our legislators to invest in Direct Support Professional wages in order to attract and retain a stable and high-quality workforce. Our legislators have chosen to put money into a rainy day fund instead of investing in an underfunded and understaffed system that is collapsing. We need them to act now so that people with intellectual disabilities can live a productive, happy and fulfilling life supported by a DSP community that is compensated fairly for the lives that are in their care.

People are also reading…

Michael Contino

Mechanicsburg

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote Republican on Nov. 2

Letter: Vote Republican on Nov. 2

Camp Hill School District opened the door to transgender ideology in its schools. That means even pre-pubescent “transgender children” will be…

Letter: Trail open to all

Letter: Trail open to all

I'm writing in response to Drew Yager's letter to the editor on the Appalachian Trail. I've given serious thought to your words but cannot und…

Letter: Vote for SMSD candidates

Letter: Vote for SMSD candidates

On Nov. 2, South Middleton residents, please vote for Joseph Salisbury, Eric Berry, Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Robin Scherer. There wil…

Letter: Seeking a seat on board

Letter: Seeking a seat on board

Thank you for the opportunity to share in your wonderful paper. I am Dr. Joanna Birchett, and I am running for a seat on the Carlisle Area Sch…

Letter: Voting your conscience

Letter: Voting your conscience

It seems there is a war going on for the minds of the American people. Between the two major parties, social media, newspapers, who just cut a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News