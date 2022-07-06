 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Time to study Satan

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Americans would do well to study Satan. What is he like? What are his plans and ambitions? What is his future? Can he affect our nation?

To start with, Satan is desperately power hungry and he hates God who limits his power and caused his initial downfall. If he could get rid of God we would be free of God’s interference (as he tries to tell us). His deepest desire is to rid our nation of all knowledge of anything divine. He wants to rule the Lord out of our schools, our courts, the media and even our conversations. He loves to instill fear and employs his demons to assist. Satan is a liar and twists the truth to his advantage. He loves and encourages the anonymity of mob rioting, destruction and even death. Satan is delighted when his earthly friends remain unimprisoned, and free to continue his bidding. All this in spite of the fact that he was originally the most beautiful of all angels.

What can we do as a nation? First of all, we can pray, and we can (so far) vote. Remember Satan’s end, and that of all his demons, is already determined, which makes him so desperate to do as much damage as he can while he is able.

People are also reading…

Americans need to keep these things in mind at election time. We must elect those of sterling character, not just those who can raise the most campaign funds, but those who will look out for our benefit - not just their personal advancement and power.

A final question: If Satan had been in control of our government for the last two years, would he have done anything differently?

Fred Battles

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No help on real issues

Letter: No help on real issues

Everything is going up; just to name a few: fuel, mortgages, interest rates, food, vehicles, housing, appliances and utilities. That is everyt…

Letter: Missing a true sport

Letter: Missing a true sport

Glad to have baseball again after COVID, but I wish Big Papi, David Ortiz, was still playing. Couple of remembrances: Near the end of his care…

Letter: Capitalism gives us choice

Letter: Capitalism gives us choice

Under capitalism, we are free to choose a career that gives us joy of accomplishment and customer satisfaction. Under socialism, progressive e…

Letter: Offended by new bill

Letter: Offended by new bill

As a parent and a former teacher, I am deeply offended by, not only HB 2521 introduced by Barb Gleim, but also the title, "Anti-Indoctrination…

Letter: Golf tournament to return

Letter: Golf tournament to return

On July 16, 2022, the 36th annual Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Cumberland Golf Course. This is the longest charitabl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News