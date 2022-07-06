Letter: Time to study Satan

Americans would do well to study Satan. What is he like? What are his plans and ambitions? What is his future? Can he affect our nation?

To start with, Satan is desperately power hungry and he hates God who limits his power and caused his initial downfall. If he could get rid of God we would be free of God’s interference (as he tries to tell us). His deepest desire is to rid our nation of all knowledge of anything divine. He wants to rule the Lord out of our schools, our courts, the media and even our conversations. He loves to instill fear and employs his demons to assist. Satan is a liar and twists the truth to his advantage. He loves and encourages the anonymity of mob rioting, destruction and even death. Satan is delighted when his earthly friends remain unimprisoned, and free to continue his bidding. All this in spite of the fact that he was originally the most beautiful of all angels.

What can we do as a nation? First of all, we can pray, and we can (so far) vote. Remember Satan’s end, and that of all his demons, is already determined, which makes him so desperate to do as much damage as he can while he is able.

Americans need to keep these things in mind at election time. We must elect those of sterling character, not just those who can raise the most campaign funds, but those who will look out for our benefit - not just their personal advancement and power.

A final question: If Satan had been in control of our government for the last two years, would he have done anything differently?

Fred Battles

Carlisle