Letter: Time to stop the jokes

Herd immunity - joke. Wearing a mask - not a joke. White privilege - joke. Systemic racism - not a joke. Defunding police (literally) - joke. Defunding police (figuratively) - not a joke. Reparations for African-Americans - joke. Equity for African-Americans - not a joke. Equal Rights Amendment not passed - joke. Equal Rights Amendment should be passed - not a joke. Bipartisan voting by legislators - joke. Democrats and Republicans must work together - not a joke. Current energy sources today - joke. Climate Change - not a joke. Donald J. Trump - Joke. Being a responsible POTUS to all people in this country - not a joke.

The United States is not a comedy club, and we are not just the audience. We are the participants in an ever-changing routine. So let’s get rid rid of the dirty jokes and stick with the clean material everybody can appreciate.