Letter: Time to see bigger picture

During the pandemic, we drew our circle closer. We were naturally protective of our own health and safety and of those closest to us. Our perspective on the world and our country narrowed to the concerns necessary to get through the day and for many, to keep financially sound. We can't afford that narrow focus any longer. There's a bigger demon than COVID. Our planet is dying. Thousands of species have gone extinct. The pH of our oceans and waterways is becoming more acidic, disrupting the food chain from the smallest living organisms to the largest. There are dead zones in our rivers and streams from fertilizer run-off where nothing grows: no plant life, no fish. Plastic is everywhere. We can't ship it out of our backyard and make it someone else's problem. It breaks down into smaller and smaller particles found from the ocean depths to the top of Mount Everest. Microplastics are in the food we eat and air we breathe. Carbon dioxide and methane from fossil fuels alter the protective layers of our atmosphere, and our oceans are warming. Weather patterns are disrupted. Central Pennsylvania has been spared many of the dire effects of these changes experienced by other geographical areas, so it's easy to ignore the problem and assume that scientists or industry will magically fix it. Please, wake up, everyone! Let's face this problem now, change our disposable lifestyle and adapt. Demand our leaders stop minimizing this issue and take real steps like eliminating single-use plastics. The cost of preserving our planet becomes greater the longer we view it as someone else's problem. We must come together, draw our circle wider, and make sure that children of 2022 don't face life with far greater trauma than what we've experienced the last two years.