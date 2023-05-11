On April 28, The Sentinel published an article exploring whether the South Middleton School District had authorized the use of its logo on campaign materials for four individuals running for school board. This question was raised when residents received post cards with the school district seal emblazoned across the top, the words “South Middleton School Board" followed by the names of four candidates. The district superintendent stated that the logo was not trademarked so it could be legally used; the school district had not endorsed any candidate.

This was not the impression left with many who received these mailings.

Growing up, I was taught “Just because you can, it doesn’t mean you should.” Use of the school logo in this fashion is misleading, at best. One has to wonder whether the listed candidates feel that the ends justify the means.

I sincerely hope the South Middleton School District will take steps to protect their logo and their reputation by trademarking the logo and implementing policies to safeguard its use.

Cheryl Hale

South Middleton Township