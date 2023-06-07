No more mannequins in bamboo cages in Carlisle’s Memorial Day Parade.

I’m not trying to erase anyone’s experiences here, but the Vietnam Veterans’ POW and MIA float, with its bamboo cage and wounded faceless mannequin, now plays into racially divisive stereotypes that cause more harm than good.

This brutal image can only reinforce violent negative tropes, promoting suspicion towards anyone of Asian descent including US citizens, as well as instilling fear that it will be used to justify harassing and attacking them.

Julie Nakpil Lankford

Asian-American Carlisle resident