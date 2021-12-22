Letter: Time to replace Perry

It is now becoming clear that Congressman Scott Perry, along with five other members of the so called Freedom Caucus in the House of Representative, worked actively to overturn the 2020 presidential election which the Department of Homeland security labeled the "most secure" in American history. U.S. democracy is at risk from people like this who have betrayed the oath they took to defend and uphold the Constitution. Pennsylvania deserves better - we need a true constitutional patriot in Congress rather than a personality cultist.