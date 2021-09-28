 Skip to main content
Letter: Time to raise the wage
Editor:

Every state bordering Pennsylvania has raised its minimum wage. When are the Republicans in the state legislature going to stop embarrassing the good people of Pennsylvania and raise the wage here?

Gerald Schultz

Mechanicsburg

