Letter: Time to protect abortion rights

The No. 1 cause of death in pregnant women is murder (Journal of the American Medical Association). This is horrifying! Some say murder of pregnant women will go even higher if they have no access to abortion. Women can die from other medical situations such as ectopic pregnancies, miscarried pregnancies that go wrong, and multiple fetuses in the case of taking fertility pills (where they crowd each other and some have to be removed or they will all die). To flatly deny abortion services to everyone is going to increase the rates of death in women of childbearing age. And Sen. Casey and Sen. Toomey think abortion is "murder"? Please!

We need to end the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade with a national law protecting abortion rights. Expand the Supreme Court and impose term limits. Stop this horrifying injustice in its tracks!

Gloria Boyer

Carlisle

