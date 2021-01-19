Letter: Time to move on

Dear Editor:
I would like to say first off, I voted for Trump. However, Biden won and will be sworn in on Jan. 20 at noon. I want to hear/see what the Biden Harris Administration is going to do for the American people and the country.
I don't want to keep looking in the rear-view mirror focusing on Trump's presidency. I am ready to move on and so are the majority of Americans.
Some say impeachment is so Trump doesn't ever hold elected office again. I don't understand that fear. It doesn't make sense to me. Trump didn't win this time around so it is unlikely he would win the next time.
I think for the new Democratic controlled Congress to waste time on an impeachment trial is a distraction. It is time to focus on the future and new beginnings.
Theresa Myers
Upper Mifflin Township