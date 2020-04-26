Letter: Time to go back to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

As I sit here writing this letter, I cant help but feel a range of emotions from anger to disbelief. The disbelief comes from the fact that I see scared people willing to give up rights to "save" lives. I wish that they would remember that many lives have been given to ensure that Americans have freedom.

It's a precious gift and something that should not be taken for granted. Benjamin Franklin said those that are willing to give up liberties for safety deserve neither. We would all do well to remember that.

The media has done nothing more than scare the American public into thinking that this virus is a death sentence. And right on cue our own governor has seized the opportunity to shut the entire state down and mandate draconian measures. All non-essential business activities must close, all the while his own cabinet company somehow is deemed essential and remains open.

I live in Cumberland county and as I write this we have 134 cases and we have a population of 253,000 per the 2018 census. When you figure in the recoveries (which they don't tell you) the chance of getting this seems fairly low. Same at the state level. And now 4 weeks into this and on the downside, we are mandated to wear masks!!