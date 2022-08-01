 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time to fund SERS

Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned. Citizen taxpayers are calling on Commonwealth of Pennsylvania elected leaders to fully fund the State Employees Retirement System (SERS).

The Pennsylvania legislators recently increased their taxpayer paid salaries, which automatically increases their fully funded pensions. PA legislators’ pensions are invested in a system separate from SERS, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, and this pension system is fully funded.

However there remains a deficit in the full funding of the SERS pension fund for Commonwealth workers and retirees. Taxpayers do not want to see an unprecedented increase in the Rainy Day fund investment until the SERS pension fund is fully funded.

Taxpayers will be on the hook for these underfunded pension expenses either way. We call for “Pay me now, fund the deficit in the SERS pension fund and do not kick the can down the road.” All state employees, active and retired, are paying attention and will be calling their elected officials. You are elected by us and represent our citizen financial interests, as well as that of corporate CEOs.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township

