Letter: Time to choose a path

Dear Editor:

First, I must say I am so happy we have less than two months until election day. As a battleground state, I use my mute button for every political commercial as my wife and I can repeat them word for word as it seems half of all commercials deal with the upcoming midterms. That being said, I would like to focus on the next senator of Pennsylvania.

We, the people of our Commonwealth, do have a very critical decision to make on Nov. 8. Our choices will have a lasting impact on our Union. A fellow by the name of Robert Frost once wrote about a fork in the road:

“I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.”

We are at a similar fork in the road that Frost talked about. Do we take the left or the right path? It will make all the difference.

We can vote for a lifetime Pennsylvania resident or an actor who sells various “snake oil cures” for profit on his TV show. We can vote for a candidate who lives on the second floor of a former Braddock 1920s Superior Motors building, has resurrected Braddock, Pa., and changed the office of the lieutenant governor to save taxpayers' money. On the other hand, we can vote for a lifelong New Jersey resident who owns multiple mansions outside of our state and in Turkey, and has dual citizenship in both nations. Even Jesus said we cannot have two masters (See Luke 16:13). I am sure he expects to further deepen his pockets as “our” senator.

Bobby Frost was correct in so many ways. Which path will you take? It will make all the difference for our nation.

Joe Tomkiel

Carlisle