Time to change the rules

If you’re like many Pennsylvanians, you’re too busy earning a living and raising your family to pay much attention to how the General Assembly works. For 12 years, Republicans have had the majority in both Senate and House of Representatives. At the beginning of each new term, leaders propose procedural rules that are voted on for the next two years.

Under the last 12-year majority leaders’ rules, only bills that further the majority leaders’ agenda get to a floor vote. Proposed legislation from both parties sometimes didn’t get a referral to the appropriate committee or a floor vote at all. Amendments to considered bills were routinely not allowed or passed. Rules gave the majority all the power, stifling many representatives from advancing legislation for constituents. Today, the House is closely split between Democrats and Republicans (102-D/101-R), and it’s time to vote on the rules for regular sessions.

Barb Gleim (R-199th) is my House representative. She recently posted her opinion of the new rules package, referring to them as “undemocratic.” She objects to changing a simple majority to a two-thirds majority needed to pass an amendment, claiming it’s “unconstitutional.” A two-thirds majority would ensure proposed amendments could reflect all PA constituents rather than the narrow majority controlling the legislature. The change will allow for more bipartisanship by eliminating party line votes that don’t allow minority votes to count.

She also opposes a rule restricting each member to one 5-minute opportunity to speak during floor discussion on legislation prior to a vote, claiming this limits her free speech on behalf of her constituents. The rule would allow time for all representatives to speak.

I hope Gleim can adapt to the new rules to work for all her constituents.

Patricia Cipolla

Carlisle

Better way to preserve Social Security

There is a general consensus that Social Security is not sustainable at current contribution and benefit levels beyond 2035. If no changes are made, the system will be able to pay only 80% of its obligations after that date and will decline more in future years. Some have proposed that benefits be reduced before that time. This is despite the fact that most people pay into it for all of their working lives and therefore have earned the payments in retirement.

On the other hand, not everybody pays their fair share. People who earn more than $160,200 don’t pay anything for wages over that amount. This cap leaves a growing share of wages outside the taxable base. A better way to put Social Security on solid financial footing is to raise or eliminate this cap.

As currently structured, the Social Security contribution is a regressive tax; those who can least afford it pay the largest share of their income in tax. In essence, the rich pay less of their income for similar or greater benefits. If anything, it should be the other way around, with people at higher income levels paying more.

The very wealthy currently benefit in another way. They rely mostly on their investment income, which is currently not subject to the Social Security tax. Why should people at the top be exempt from contributing to the system even though they get the benefits? Addressing this unfairness hasn’t been discussed enough, and it needs action. If Congress will address these issues, Social Security can be sustainable for decades and our growing inequality gap can be reduced.

Tom DeWall

Carlisle