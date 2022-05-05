Letter: Time to change Congressional voting

When it comes to describing our Congressional redistricting process, Justice Max Baer, chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and a Democrat, correctly pointed out the fact that "there is no perfect plan nor can there be." However, he neglected to point out that there are election systems that are fairer and would provide long suffering voters with greater satisfaction. The catch is we would have to drop our use of the archaic and inherently unfair single member district, first past the post system method to elect members to the U.S. House of Representatives. There is a bill in the U.S. House titled "The Fair Representation Act," which if enacted, would give the American voter more choice and ensure that every vote in a state would be equal no matter where they were cast in that state. Our current system cannot deliver that level of fairness, which is why one party can receive a majority of votes statewide but end up with a minority of the seats!