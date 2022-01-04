Letter: Time to bring back First Night

Do you know what I miss? First Night Carlisle. Who is also wishing for a comeback? New Year's Eve 2022 will be on a Saturday - perfect for a celebration; not a work-day for most and with the Sunday to recover from the late night.

Perhaps it could restart small with not so many venues in the downtown area. Entertainers could opt to play for the exposure or scale down their fees for the comeback. As the cost for the fireworks is a major expense, maybe get smaller fireworks. And of course, notify the school art teachers to have the button designed by school children. One of the other major expenses is the special fire police who protect us all with the street closure for High Street up to College Street, as well as the cost of insurance for the event.

After several years of no First Night, sponsors big and small will be more inclined to donate their money to make this a success. And let's not forget the volunteers. If you ask some, it was a great night and they did it willingly for the fun of it.

I read that Wingin' It, the high school improv group, did a reunion in Carlisle recently. Matt Fahnestock was the point of contact and that group was a major hit at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Many of the other acts come to mind and some are still performing in the area. So, it just needs the ask and some organization.

It was a super fun event for the whole family in the downtown. Of course, the Carlisle Theatre was the focal point and can be again. With COVID on the downturn, we all hope, maybe 2023 will be the year for the return of First Night to Carlisle.

EK Weitzel

Community volunteer

Carlisle

